WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD)’s stock price has increased by 18.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WAVD is at 2.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for WAVD is 14.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for WAVD on March 03, 2023 was 55.15K shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD’s stock has seen a 25.35% increase for the week, with a 53.45% rise in the past month and a 71.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.76% for WaveDancer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.58% for WAVD stock, with a simple moving average of -20.27% for the last 200 days.

WAVD Trading at 44.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.09%, as shares surge +50.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD rose by +25.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7531. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw 85.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 3,996 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 13. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,635,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $2,557 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 21,004 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,631,785 shares at $13,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.45 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at -7.53. Equity return is now at value -63.80, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.