Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has gone down by -2.29% for the week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month and a -13.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) by analysts is $41.71, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of WBA was 6.17M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 35.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Walgreens CEO Bets on Doctors Over Drugstores in Search for Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has gone down by -2.29% for the week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month and a -13.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

WBA Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.30. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 5,961,534 shares at the price of $165.08 back on Dec 08. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 33,659,180 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $984,130,033 using the latest closing price.

Ban Kevin M., the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 10,303 shares at $40.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Ban Kevin M. is holding 27,916 shares at $414,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.