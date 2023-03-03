Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.21.

The public float for VRRM is 148.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on March 03, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

VRRM stock's latest price update

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has increased by 5.28 compared to its previous closing price of 16.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has experienced a 10.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month, and a 14.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.82% for VRRM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 28.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.09 back on Feb 27. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 510,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $427,348 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $16.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 535,636 shares at $421,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.