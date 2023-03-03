Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is $12.00, The public float for VLON is 6.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 49.39% of that float. On March 03, 2023, VLON’s average trading volume was 9.21M shares.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON)’s stock price has decreased by -11.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -40.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VLON’s Market Performance

VLON’s stock has fallen by -40.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.49% and a quarterly rise of 45.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.10% for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.60% for VLON stock, with a simple moving average of -9.30% for the last 200 days.

VLON Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares surge +22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLON fell by -41.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5218. In addition, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLON

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.