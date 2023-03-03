Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has increased by 6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 16.30. however, the company has experienced a 5.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) by analysts is $20.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 64.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of UTZ was 451.44K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ’s stock has seen a 5.51% increase for the week, with a 4.68% rise in the past month and a -6.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for UTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to UTZ, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

UTZ Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who sale 76,815 shares at the price of $18.37 back on Dec 07. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 0 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $1,410,969 using the latest closing price.

Lissette Dylan, the Chief Executive Officer of Utz Brands Inc., sale 21,214 shares at $18.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Lissette Dylan is holding 76,815 shares at $391,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+29.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at +1.71. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.