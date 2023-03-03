Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) Stock

In the past week, GT stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly gain of 3.11% and a quarterly surge of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by analysts is $13.29, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GT was 4.02M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.