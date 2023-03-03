Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Smart Sand Inc.’s (SND) Stock

In the past week, SND stock has gone up by 43.27%, with a monthly gain of 36.87% and a quarterly surge of 26.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Smart Sand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.14% for SND stock, with a simple moving average of 19.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) by analysts is $2.75, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for SND is 27.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SND was 149.14K shares.

SND) stock’s latest price update

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND)’s stock price has increased by 9.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 43.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

SND Trading at 34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +37.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +44.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 36.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 1,807,082 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Dec 19. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 5,175,688 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $3,459,116 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Smart Sand Inc., sale 1,265,137 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 6,982,770 shares at $2,416,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.41 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at -40.01. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.