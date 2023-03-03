Understanding the 4.62% Volatility Levels of Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has gone down by -1.69% for the week, with a 13.80% rise in the past month and a 34.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for PCOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCOR is $76.93, which is $10.8 above than the current price. The public float for PCOR is 121.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on March 03, 2023 was 815.67K shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 67.11. However, the company has seen a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Buy” to PCOR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PCOR Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 39.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $66.74 back on Feb 28. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,571,050 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $342,247 using the latest closing price.

O CONNOR KEVIN J, the Director of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 5,136 shares at $67.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that O CONNOR KEVIN J is holding 1,576,178 shares at $346,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.