Understanding the 2.50% Volatility Levels of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has gone down by -2.63% for the week, with a -8.82% drop in the past month and a -1.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for HR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for HR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is above average at 40.90x. The 36-month beta value for HR is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HR is $23.17, which is $3.54 above than the current price. The public float for HR is 379.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of HR on March 03, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

HR) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 19.35. However, the company has seen a -2.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that Welltower Made All-Cash Offer for Healthcare Realty Trust

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to HR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

HR Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Hull Robert E, who sale 7,341 shares at the price of $20.13 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hull Robert E now owns 187,791 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $147,774 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT JOHN M JR, the EVP and General Counsel of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, sale 6,800 shares at $20.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BRYANT JOHN M JR is holding 208,605 shares at $136,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.