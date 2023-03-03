UiPath Inc.’s (PATH) Stock: A -4.13% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of UiPath Inc. (PATH) has gone up by 0.33% for the week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month and a 28.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.34% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PATH is $17.47, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for PATH is 415.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on March 03, 2023 was 5.70M shares.

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has increased by 3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 14.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that NIO, Apple, UiPath, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PATH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PATH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PATH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PATH Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Feb 15. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,359,051 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $664,550 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 255,505 shares at $199,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.14 for the present operating margin

+80.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -58.91. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.