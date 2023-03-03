Trading Update: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock Endures 4.93% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has gone down by -1.98% for the week, with a -13.38% drop in the past month and a -28.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.93% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -30.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by analysts is $1.97, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 337.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GTE was 3.23M shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has experienced a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GTE Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8706. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 635,109 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $43,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +19.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.