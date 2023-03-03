TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 62.19. However, the company has experienced a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is above average at 7.85x. The 36-month beta value for TTE is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TTE is $71.52, which is $9.61 above than the current price. The public float for TTE is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on March 03, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stock saw an increase of -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.84% and a quarterly increase of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for TotalEnergies SE (TTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $72 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TTE Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.42. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

+19.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 29.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.