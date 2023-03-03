ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is $3.40, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 65.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDUP on March 03, 2023 was 783.77K shares.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has experienced a 7.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.32% drop in the past month, and a 27.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.79% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for TDUP stock, with a simple moving average of -27.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

TDUP Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -31.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6230. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 27,183 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Sep 02. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 62,803 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $62,796 using the latest closing price.

Marino Anthony Salvatore, the President of ThredUp Inc., sale 14,371 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Marino Anthony Salvatore is holding 75,096 shares at $33,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.