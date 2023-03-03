The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) Stock

In the past week, PGNY stock has gone up by 14.33%, with a monthly gain of 5.35% and a quarterly plunge of -1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Progyny Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.47% for PGNY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PGNY is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGNY is $47.17, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume for PGNY on March 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 38.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $34 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.45. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 16.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Schlanger David J, the Executive Chairman of Progyny Inc., sale 41,667 shares at $37.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Schlanger David J is holding 76,168 shares at $1,570,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

+22.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +13.14. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.