The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) Stock

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has gone down by -6.92% for the week, with a -28.94% drop in the past month and a -22.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.73% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.80% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -15.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is $10.40, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 126.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INVZ on March 03, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.