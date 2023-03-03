The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Columbia Banking System Inc.’s (COLB) Stock

The stock of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has gone down by -4.72% for the week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month and a -13.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.68% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is above average at 10.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is $35.00, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 78.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COLB on March 03, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 29.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

The stock of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has gone down by -4.72% for the week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month and a -13.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.68% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to COLB, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

COLB Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.34. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Lawson David C, who purchase 264 shares at the price of $26.84 back on Dec 30. After this action, Lawson David C now owns 21,212 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $7,086 using the latest closing price.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the EVP General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 232 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO is holding 23,816 shares at $6,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.56. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.