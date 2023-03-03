The Chemours Company (CC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’s stock price has increased by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 34.84. however, the company has experienced a 6.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is above average at 10.14x. The 36-month beta value for CC is also noteworthy at 1.89.

The public float for CC is 146.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CC on March 03, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stock saw a decrease of 6.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for The Chemours Company (CC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for CC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CC Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Sparks Edwin C, who sale 22,142 shares at the price of $43.59 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sparks Edwin C now owns 101,038 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $965,170 using the latest closing price.

Ralhan Sameer, the SVP, CFO of The Chemours Company, sale 20,175 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ralhan Sameer is holding 313,506 shares at $807,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+24.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +8.51. Equity return is now at value 48.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, The Chemours Company (CC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.