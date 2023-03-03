The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has gone down by -0.20% for the week, with a -0.75% drop in the past month and a 11.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for BK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is $56.35, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 806.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BK on March 03, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 50.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Berkshire Sold $5 Billion of Financial Stocks, Possibly Citigroup

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BK, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BK Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Smits Hanneke, who sale 16,960 shares at the price of $42.29 back on Nov 09. After this action, Smits Hanneke now owns 82,256 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $717,238 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $39.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 108,686 shares at $787,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +12.82. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.