The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has gone down by -12.58% for the week, with a -15.56% drop in the past month and a 4.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.06% for AAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.96% for AAN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) Right Now?

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AAN is 29.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAN on March 03, 2023 was 262.02K shares.

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN)’s stock price has decreased by -14.10 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to AAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AAN Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN fell by -12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.