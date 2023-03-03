The -58.36% Simple Moving Average of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has gone down by -12.27% for the week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month and a -23.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.60% for SDIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for SDIG stock, with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SDIG is $1.75, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for SDIG is 21.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SDIG on March 03, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

SDIG) stock’s latest price update

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Analysts’ Opinion of SDIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDIG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SDIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SDIG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.25 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

SDIG Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6013. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw 18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDIG starting from Beard Gregory A, who purchase 602,409 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Sep 19. After this action, Beard Gregory A now owns 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.77 for the present operating margin

-17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -36.27. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.