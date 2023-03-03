The -13.88% Decline of NerdWallet Inc.’s (NRDS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NRDS stock has gone up by 12.28%, with a monthly gain of 84.60% and a quarterly surge of 62.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.37% for NerdWallet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.67% for NRDS stock, with a simple moving average of 95.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is $21.67, which is -$1.87 below the current market price. The public float for NRDS is 42.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRDS on March 03, 2023 was 473.77K shares.

NRDS) stock’s latest price update

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS)’s stock price has increased by 5.68 compared to its previous closing price of 20.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NerdWallet Stock Rose 57% in Its Debut. Arhaus Fell.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRDS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NRDS Trading at 72.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +79.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, NerdWallet Inc. saw 124.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Yuann Kevin, who sale 2,450 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, Yuann Kevin now owns 197,214 shares of NerdWallet Inc., valued at $49,000 using the latest closing price.

Yuann Kevin, the Chief Business Officer of NerdWallet Inc., sale 6,526 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Yuann Kevin is holding 199,664 shares at $66,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for NerdWallet Inc. stands at -1.89. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.