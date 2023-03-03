TELUS Corporation (TU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 19.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TELUS Corporation (TU) is $23.49, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on March 03, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stock saw a decrease of -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for TELUS Corporation (TU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

TU Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.37. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +8.83. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TELUS Corporation (TU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.