Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is above average at 15.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is $41.20, which is -$0.13 below the current market price. The public float for TGLS is 20.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGLS on March 03, 2023 was 236.15K shares.

TGLS) stock’s latest price update

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS)’s stock price has increased by 9.85 compared to its previous closing price of 36.35. however, the company has experienced a 14.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGLS’s Market Performance

TGLS’s stock has risen by 14.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.62% and a quarterly rise of 41.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Tecnoglass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.38% for TGLS stock, with a simple moving average of 59.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $34 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGLS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for TGLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGLS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

TGLS Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.44. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 29.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from WEIL A LORNE, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $30.24 back on Dec 01. After this action, WEIL A LORNE now owns 88,173 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $1,058,334 using the latest closing price.

Torres Julio A., the Director of Tecnoglass Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Torres Julio A. is holding 30,520 shares at $636,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.93 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +13.72. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.