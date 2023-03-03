Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.06.

The public float for SMMT is 34.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on March 03, 2023 was 10.60M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMMT’s Market Performance

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen a -10.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.07% decline in the past month and a 119.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.89% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.58% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at -44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3628. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 94,849,203 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Aug 16. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 162,532,792 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $92,003,727 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Maky, the Co-CEO & President of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,624,702 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Zanganeh Maky is holding 7,061,557 shares at $5,455,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.