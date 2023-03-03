Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBSW is 172.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBSW on March 03, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 8.09. but the company has seen a -6.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

SBSW’s Market Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has seen a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.44% decline in the past month and a -24.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.38% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -25.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.19 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +19.20. The total capital return value is set at 61.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.47. Total debt to assets is 13.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.