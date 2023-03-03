Should You Invest in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UNH is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UNH is $597.96, which is $119.48 above the current market price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for UNH on March 03, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 475.22. However, the company has experienced a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UNH’s Market Performance

UNH’s stock has fallen by -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.30% and a quarterly drop of -9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $587 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $615. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UNH, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

UNH Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $484.62. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 450 shares at the price of $542.30 back on Dec 07. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 8,736 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $244,035 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 616 shares at $535.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 8,463 shares at $329,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.