Should You Invest in MP Materials Corp. (MP) Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for MP is 145.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.17% of that float. The average trading volume for MP on March 03, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)’s stock price has decreased by -10.97 compared to its previous closing price of 35.82. However, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

MP’s Market Performance

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has experienced a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a 2.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for MP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.81% for MP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $44 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

MP Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.06. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from QVT Financial LP, who sale 53,702 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, QVT Financial LP now owns 1,120,014 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $1,698,057 using the latest closing price.

Gold Daniel Allen, the Director of MP Materials Corp., sale 53,702 shares at $31.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Gold Daniel Allen is holding 1,120,014 shares at $1,698,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.