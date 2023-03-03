Should You Invest in indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INDI is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INDI is 81.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.38% of that float. The average trading volume for INDI on March 03, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

INDI stock's latest price update

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has increased by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 10.45. However, the company has experienced a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDI’s Market Performance

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.81% rise in the past month, and a 32.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.05% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 45.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 86.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Machuga Steven, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.35 back on Feb 24. After this action, Machuga Steven now owns 66,376 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $517,500 using the latest closing price.

McClymont Donald, the Chief Executive Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McClymont Donald is holding 4,298 shares at $1,004,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.