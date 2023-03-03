Should You Invest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTAI is $29.69, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for FTAI is 98.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume for FTAI on March 03, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 25.07. but the company has seen a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that How This Overlooked Aviation Firm’s Stock Could Soar

FTAI’s Market Performance

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has experienced a 3.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.14% rise in the past month, and a 48.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for FTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 37.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29.50 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FTAI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

FTAI Trading at 14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.30. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd. saw 45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from Adams Joseph P. Jr., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Adams Joseph P. Jr. now owns 187,616 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.18 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd. stands at -15.61. Equity return is now at value -71.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.