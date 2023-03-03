Should You Invest in Fastenal Company (FAST) Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FAST is $51.13, which is -$2.65 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for FAST on March 03, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 52.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FAST’s Market Performance

Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a 3.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.57% gain in the past month and a 3.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for FAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FAST, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.48. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Owen Terry Modock, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.24 back on Feb 07. After this action, Owen Terry Modock now owns 7,000 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $798,640 using the latest closing price.

Watts Jeffery Michael, the EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT of Fastenal Company, purchase 5,940 shares at $50.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Watts Jeffery Michael is holding 5,940 shares at $300,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastenal Company (FAST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.