Seer Inc. (SEER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)’s stock price has increased by 35.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.21. However, the company has experienced a 53.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seer Inc. (SEER) is $8.83, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for SEER is 54.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEER on March 03, 2023 was 386.17K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

SEER’s stock has seen a 53.89% increase for the week, with a 18.77% rise in the past month and a -11.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for Seer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.95% for SEER stock, with a simple moving average of -23.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

SEER Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER rose by +52.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Farokhzad Omid, who sale 13,840 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Feb 21. After this action, Farokhzad Omid now owns 767,744 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $57,210 using the latest closing price.

Horn David R., the Chief Financial Officer of Seer Inc., sale 5,951 shares at $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Horn David R. is holding 331,765 shares at $24,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1121.30 for the present operating margin

-5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -1113.06. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seer Inc. (SEER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.