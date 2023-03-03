Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is $1359.01, The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SECO on March 03, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has decreased by -25.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -57.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SECO’s Market Performance

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has seen a -57.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.94% decline in the past month and a -34.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.27% for SECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -61.47% for SECO stock, with a simple moving average of -58.12% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at -51.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares sank -34.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -56.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7995. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -41.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.