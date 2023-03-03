Sea Limited (SE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SE is $86.81, which is $28.08 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 358.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SE on March 03, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has increased by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 62.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Limited (SE) has experienced a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.38% drop in the past month, and a 17.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for SE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SE Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.05. In addition, Sea Limited saw 22.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -20.56. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Limited (SE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.