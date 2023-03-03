Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RELY is $16.79, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 138.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for RELY on March 03, 2023 was 873.89K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RELY) stock’s latest price update

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has increased by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 14.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RELY’s Market Performance

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has experienced a 3.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.64% rise in the past month, and a 49.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.56% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 38.57% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 29.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 5,427 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Nov 29. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $53,955 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 7,728 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,173,631 shares at $79,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.52 for the present operating margin

+48.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.