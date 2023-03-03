RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RDHL stock has gone up by 2.86%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly plunge of -37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for RDHL stock, with a simple moving average of -62.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) by analysts is $1.00, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for RDHL is 34.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.89% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RDHL was 6.43M shares.

RDHL) stock’s latest price update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDHL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RDHL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

RDHL Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2243. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw 61.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.61 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -113.98. Equity return is now at value 679.60, with -54.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.