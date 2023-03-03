Real-Time Update: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has gone up by 8.30% for the week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month and a -4.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is above average at 13.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is $6.90, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBM on March 03, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has gone up by 8.30% for the week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month and a -4.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.