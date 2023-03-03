Real-Time Update: Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a 5.54% increase in the past week, with a -6.33% drop in the past month, and a 8.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIEN is $62.43, which is $13.69 above the current price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on March 03, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 48.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIEN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.51. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from McFeely Scott, who sale 500 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, McFeely Scott now owns 106,591 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,541 shares at $47.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 480,405 shares at $169,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.