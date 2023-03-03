Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 11.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is above average at 4.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.

The public float for RC is 109.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RC on March 03, 2023 was 888.94K shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stock saw a decrease of -14.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Ready Capital Corporation (RC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.70% for RC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to RC, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

RC Trading at -11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Ahlborn Andrew, who sale 3,035 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ahlborn Andrew now owns 51,430 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $41,883 using the latest closing price.

Ahlborn Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Ready Capital Corporation, sale 1,465 shares at $13.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Ahlborn Andrew is holding 54,465 shares at $20,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.91 for the present operating margin

+76.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +21.30. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.