Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a 2.37% increase in the past week, with a -11.07% drop in the past month, and a -10.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for PEB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEB is 1.83.

The public float for PEB is 125.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on March 03, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 14.62. but the company has seen a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PEB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PEB Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $14.30 back on Mar 01. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,025,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $100,128 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 14,000 shares at $14.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,018,102 shares at $203,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.