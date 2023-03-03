Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock Faces 17.02% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, PBLA stock has gone down by -23.78%, with a monthly decline of -40.98% and a quarterly plunge of -83.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.27% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -95.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 1.07.

The average price suggested by analysts for PBLA is $10.00, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 5.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PBLA on March 03, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. However, the company has seen a -23.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBLA Trading at -59.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares sank -35.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -23.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3420. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.