PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 8.56. but the company has seen a -6.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) by analysts is $75.28, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGS was 3.54M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS’s stock has seen a -6.21% decrease for the week, with a -16.15% drop in the past month and a -13.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.25% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

PAGS Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -16.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+43.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +11.32. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.