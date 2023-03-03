Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has gone down by -11.59% for the week, with a -10.43% drop in the past month and a 1.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.01% for OTLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.40% for OTLK stock, with a simple moving average of -9.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OTLK is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OTLK is $6.20, which is $5.3 above than the current price. The public float for OTLK is 109.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.93% of that float. The average trading volume of OTLK on March 03, 2023 was 549.47K shares.

OTLK) stock’s latest price update

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. however, the company has experienced a -11.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OTLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OTLK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLK reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for OTLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to OTLK, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

OTLK Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK fell by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1688. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from Evanson Jeff, who sale 267,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 20. After this action, Evanson Jeff now owns 745,975 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $296,370 using the latest closing price.

Evanson Jeff, the Chief Commercial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., sale 103,255 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Evanson Jeff is holding 1,012,975 shares at $125,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Equity return is now at value -348.90, with -142.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.