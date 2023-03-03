Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is above average at 5.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.

The public float for ORGO is 64.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORGO on March 03, 2023 was 687.79K shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s stock price has increased by 19.30 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO’s stock has risen by 10.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.25% and a quarterly rise of 1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for ORGO stock, with a simple moving average of -28.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from KATZ MICHAEL W, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Nov 21. After this action, KATZ MICHAEL W now owns 76,382 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $7,680 using the latest closing price.

KATZ MICHAEL W, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that KATZ MICHAEL W is holding 73,382 shares at $7,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.