OneSpan Inc.’s (OSPN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OSPN stock has gone up by 34.77%, with a monthly gain of 33.89% and a quarterly surge of 46.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for OneSpan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.67% for OSPN stock, with a simple moving average of 56.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) by analysts is $19.33, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for OSPN is 34.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of OSPN was 187.43K shares.

OSPN) stock’s latest price update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN)’s stock price has increased by 11.72 compared to its previous closing price of 16.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for OSPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSPN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSPN reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for OSPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to OSPN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

OSPN Trading at 41.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +28.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN rose by +34.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, OneSpan Inc. saw 65.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSPN starting from McConnell Michael J, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Sep 08. After this action, McConnell Michael J now owns 50,408 shares of OneSpan Inc., valued at $59,800 using the latest closing price.

McConnell Michael J, the Director of OneSpan Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that McConnell Michael J is holding 44,408 shares at $19,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.18 for the present operating margin

+63.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpan Inc. stands at -14.26. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.