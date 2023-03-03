Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OII is $22.29, which is -$3.03 below the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume for OII on March 03, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 21.34. however, the company has experienced a 13.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OII’s Market Performance

OII’s stock has risen by 13.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.01% and a quarterly rise of 48.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 67.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OII, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

OII Trading at 14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.70. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,731 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Sep 29. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 134,939 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $83,372 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Childress Earl is holding 80,485 shares at $79,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.