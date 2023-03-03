New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is $3.42, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for NYMT is 367.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On March 03, 2023, NYMT’s average trading volume was 2.37M shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

NYMT stock saw a decrease of -7.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.77% for NYMT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYMT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

NYMT Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -20.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+35.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -65.06. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.