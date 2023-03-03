Navigating the Volatility of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) Stock

In the past week, PUMP stock has gone up by 10.57%, with a monthly decline of -4.32% and a quarterly plunge of -11.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1057.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is $13.83, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 96.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PUMP on March 03, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has increased by 4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 9.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PUMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PUMP Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $8.96 back on Mar 01. After this action, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT now owns 65,778 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $13,440 using the latest closing price.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, the Chief Financial Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT is holding 64,278 shares at $21,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.