National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is 45.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NSA is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is $43.80, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for NSA is 83.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On March 03, 2023, NSA’s average trading volume was 764.50K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 42.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSA’s Market Performance

NSA’s stock has risen by 7.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.28% and a quarterly rise of 13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for National Storage Affiliates Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for NSA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSA reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for NSA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NSA, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

NSA Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.88. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw 21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 21,500 shares at the price of $36.77 back on Dec 16. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,086,351 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $790,555 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Executive Chairman of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 12,000 shares at $36.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,098,351 shares at $440,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.26 for the present operating margin

+46.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +17.96. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.