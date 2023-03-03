Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is $1.50, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for MGAM is 13.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGAM on March 03, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

MGAM) stock’s latest price update

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGAM’s Market Performance

MGAM’s stock has fallen by -23.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -69.77% and a quarterly drop of -8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.98% for Mobile Global Esports Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.10% for MGAM stock, with a simple moving average of -60.91% for the last 200 days.

MGAM Trading at -42.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -79.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM fell by -23.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6288. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc. saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.