Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) by analysts is $3.45, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of MFG was 1.12M shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

MFG’s Market Performance

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.58% drop in the past month, and a 25.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 24.96% for the last 200 days.

MFG Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 477.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.69. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -13.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.